2 FREE 5×7 Photo Prints at CVS + FREE in-Store Pickup

Following up a consumables expansion last month, CVS Pharmacy plans to roll out more than 150 new store-brand products in grocery, health and wellness, and beauty care. Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS said Wednesday that the launches include new offerings in its Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem Abound food brands, an extension of the Live Better by CVS Health brand and the debut of Goodline Grooming Co., a men’s skin and grooming care brand exclusive to CVS. Also new are more convenient packaging forms, multipacks, resealable bags and value sizes, such as water in BPA-free recyclable boxes, feminine products made from 100% cotton, and beauty items free of harmful ingredients such as phthalates and formaldehydes.