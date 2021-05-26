Sip & Savor: Pickling Classes, Farmers Markets, and Night Markets
This Friday, engage your inner culinarian as you select, slice, and artfully arrange a colorful variety of farm-fresh veggies. Cold pickling is a quick way to preserve and enhance delicious vegetables. For this class, attendees can choose from either Wild Heart Sipping Vinegar’s carrot Thai basil coriander or mango orange chili pepper as the base for their pickling, with a host of spices (and recipes!) so each jar will be unique to its creator. Learn more about the Tenino-based event here.southsoundmag.com