Synthetic data coming to life with the Parallel Domain visualizer

Parallel Domain launches industry-first public synthetic data visualizer. PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Domain, the leading synthetic data generation platform for computer vision development, has unveiled the industry's first public synthetic data visualizer. Historically, high quality synthetic data has been inaccessible to the general public. With today's release on www.paralaldomain.com, Parallel Domain is letting machine learning engineers interact directly with fully-labeled synthetic camera and LiDAR datasets for developing better vision and perception models for autonomy applications.

