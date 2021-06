We have more than a few reasons to be thrilled with the results of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. In our debut on the report, Snyk has been recognized as a Visionary. Additionally, we are placed furthest in the Visionaries quadrant for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, and second-furthest for Completeness of Vision in the overall Magic Quadrant. It is clear the vision of application security is expanding due to the relative momentum of the participants in the market over the past three years. We believe, Snyk’s position is a clear indication of our alignment with the future of application security testing.