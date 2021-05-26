Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette summer camp aims to teach leadership skills to youth

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riPsC_0aC83rD500

This summer, Lafayette Parish youth will have a chance to learn leadership skills during two camp sessions.

The Young Leaders of Lafayette Summer Camp will take place at Pa Davis Park and is put on by the Cycle Breakers Coalition.

The first camp session will run from June 7 to July 2 and the second from July 12 to August 6.

Camp will take place Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Leadership camp organizer, Cory Levier says the camp will focus on tutoring, mentoring and teaching important life skills.

"There are kids in Lafayette, there are kids in low income housing that are not reaching their full potential for many different reasons," he says. "So what I want to do is take the opportunity to help them break some of the negative cycles that hender them from reaching their full potential."

The camp is being offered to children ages 10 to 18 who live in the Lafayette area.

Levier says that volunteers like community members, leaders and veterans are also needed.

Cycle Breakers Coalition / Cory Levier

To apply or volunteer call 337-280-3276 or send an email to breakthecyclecbc@gmail.com .

------------------------------------------------------------
KATC News

KATC News

