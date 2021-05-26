Cancel
Portsmouth, VA

Rivers Casino Portsmouth gives an inside look inside new casino with interior renderings

By Arianna Herriott
WTKR News 3
 14 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Rivers Casino Portsmouth has released new interior renderings for the new gaming and entertainment complex planned for Victory Boulevard.

The new venue is said to be a $300 plus million local investment, that will feature a casino, sportsbook, premier restaurants, a live entertainment lounge, hotel, event center that will host concerts, weddings, meetings, and more.

The newly released renderings highlight the casino's gaming floor, the bar areas with large LED screens, a live music lounge, and more.

“Our goal is to exceed the expectation of Portsmouth residents who voted overwhelmingly for the project. Rivers Casino Portsmouth looks forward not only to being the first destination casino to open in Virginia—but also the best,” said Delceno Miles, spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “These renderings underscore our commitment to creating a world-class experience and entertainment center that will position Portsmouth as a leader in the gaming and hospitality industries.”

Rivers Casino Portsmouth says it is prepared to begin site work pending Portsmouth City Council’s approval of the use permit.

The casino is set to bring in 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs. They recently held a job fair with over 1,000 applicants in attendance.

