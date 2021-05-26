Creating Multipage applications using Streamlit (efficiently!)
Using object-oriented programming, not conditional programming. How often have you had a great idea ML project idea that you think you would be able to show-off on your resume? You quickly collect data, analyze it and build models on it; all inside a Jupyter Notebook and then you face your worst nightmare— somebody asks you to deploy the model and show inferencing with a user-friendly interface. If you’re working alone, this can be really intimidating at times and why wouldn’t it be? You’re a data scientist and not a web developer! That’s where Streamlit comes in. It’s an awesome tool that quickly lets you build interactive web applications and showcase your models with graphics that could put many developers to shame.towardsdatascience.com