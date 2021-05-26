Cancel
Stocks

Paymentus stock surges nearly 40% in IPO debut

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
 14 days ago
Shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc. are heading higher in the company's stock-market debut as investors bet on a company hoping to modernize the most archaic aspects of consumer bill payments.

