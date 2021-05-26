Ocean City Police look for leads in two recent assaults at the boardwalk

Police in Ocean City are looking for leads in two recent assaults at the boardwalk.

The latest incident was reported May 22 at 1st Street and the Boardwalk.

Details are limited, but police released photos of these two potential suspects.

Ocean City Police

According to the victims, the guy in the white t-shirt may be named Anthony or Andrew. The one in blue is possibly Gene.

If either looks familiar to you email officer Megan McHugh at MMcHugh@oceancitymd.gov.

Another assault was captured overnight May 16 on city watch cameras, in the area of 14 th and 15 th Street on the Boardwalk.

In this case, police need help identifying the suspect and victim pictured below.

Ocean City Police

Anyone knowing these individuals is asked to email Ocean City Police reserve officer Mark Pacini at mpacini@oceancitymd.gov.