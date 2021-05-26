Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Police look for leads in two recent assaults at the boardwalk

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCKG6_0aC83U6U00

Police in Ocean City are looking for leads in two recent assaults at the boardwalk.

The latest incident was reported May 22 at 1st Street and the Boardwalk.

Details are limited, but police released photos of these two potential suspects.

Ocean City Police

According to the victims, the guy in the white t-shirt may be named Anthony or Andrew. The one in blue is possibly Gene.

If either looks familiar to you email officer Megan McHugh at MMcHugh@oceancitymd.gov.

Another assault was captured overnight May 16 on city watch cameras, in the area of 14 th and 15 th Street on the Boardwalk.

In this case, police need help identifying the suspect and victim pictured below.

Ocean City Police

Anyone knowing these individuals is asked to email Ocean City Police reserve officer Mark Pacini at mpacini@oceancitymd.gov.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#Assault#Ocean City Police Anyone#City Watch Cameras#1st Street#Leads#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related