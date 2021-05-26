Cancel
Ariana Grande Shared the First Photos from her Gorgeous Surprise Wedding

By Today's Top Stories
Harper's Bazaar
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is giving fans a peek at her wedding day. The "Positions" singer shared a series of photographs from her ultra-private nuptials to her husband, burgeoning real estate agent Dalton Gomez. In the images, Grande shows off her stunning, silk charmeuse wedding gown by Vera Wang, paired with a bow-embellished veil that sat perfectly atop her half-up hairdo. Gomez appears handsome and dapper for the event, wearing a classic black tuxedo by Tom Ford as he poses alongside his bride.

Ariana Grande
Tom Ford
Vera Wang
