Dow Up Despite Pressure From This Key Stock; Look Who Just Joined IBD Leaderboard

By NANCY GONDO
Investor's Business Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average held a 60-point gain Wednesday afternoon, as the major indexes sought to recover the prior session's losses. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials edged up 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.6%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq vs. the same time Tuesday.

