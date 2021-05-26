Dow Up Despite Pressure From This Key Stock; Look Who Just Joined IBD Leaderboard

Most of the time, one stock's single-digit percentage rise or fall in any given month isn't all that interesting. It happens. Stocks are supposed to ebb and flow. That's what makes last month's small sell-offs from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Visa (NYSE:V), and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) so unremarkable. While these Dow components lost more ground than any of their Dow counterparts, the worst-performing of these -- Apple -- still only fell 5% in May. It remains the king of consumer tech, and plenty of investors are using the pullback as a buying opportunity.