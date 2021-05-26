Dow Up Despite Pressure From This Key Stock; Look Who Just Joined IBD Leaderboard
The Dow Jones Industrial Average held a 60-point gain Wednesday afternoon, as the major indexes sought to recover the prior session's losses. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials edged up 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.6%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq vs. the same time Tuesday.www.investors.com