Pittsburgh, PA

New non-stop vacation destination flights at Pittsburgh International

By Paul Rasmussen
 15 days ago
New options are coming this summer for travelers at Pittsburgh International. There are new nonstop flights to popular leisure destinations and new parking options.

Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Incoming Pop-up Park Closes Road But Aims to Encourage More People Downtown

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has begun preparation for the Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park, an outdoor space where people can enjoy art and live music this summer. To accommodate the park, the westbound lanes of Fort Duquesne Boulevard have been temporarily closed between 7th and Stanwix streets. The road closure will last...
Pittsburgh, PAObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: The trouble with Pittsburgh International Airport

Despite repeated efforts to generate higher passenger counts at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) through subsidies to both domestic and international flights, the airport has lagged well behind the average passenger increases at the nation’s top 50 airports, concludes an analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “Between 2009 and...