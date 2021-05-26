The Tragic Truth About Kathie Lee Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford is a household name known not just for her long stint on the talk show "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee," but also for her acting career. Additionally, Gifford has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but fame and fortune aren't everything. While Gifford may have an impressive career, she has also experienced immeasurable hardships throughout her life, both before she found fame and afterward.www.thelist.com