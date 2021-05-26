Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Tragic Truth About Kathie Lee Gifford

By Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon
thelist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathie Lee Gifford is a household name known not just for her long stint on the talk show "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee," but also for her acting career. Additionally, Gifford has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but fame and fortune aren't everything. While Gifford may have an impressive career, she has also experienced immeasurable hardships throughout her life, both before she found fame and afterward.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Frank Gifford
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Kathie Lee
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Ethel Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Motherhood#Married Life#Celebrity Net Worth#Christian#Entertainment Tonight#The New York Times#The Baltimore Sun#Washington Post#New York Post#Nfl#Associated Press#Nbc News#Chicago Tribune#Facebook#Global South#Truth#Husband#Nephew#Eternal Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Walmart
News Break
AARP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kyle Richards Just Revealed a Shocking New Truth About Sister Kathy Hilton

You'd think for a family that has lived practically their whole lives in the public eye, there wouldn't be too much we didn't already know about Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton. However, the fun facts just keep on coming in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11, such as Kathy's preference for having a fan on while she sleeps and the reveal of her "Doogie" nickname for Kyle.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheThings

The Truth About Tom Cruise's Plastic Surgery

We know Tom Cruise has always had a Prince Charming-like face. That's why Disney's Aladdin bears a sticking resemblance to him. But could those good looks be the result of plastic surgery? Some fans and even doctors think so. Crusie has a lot of money, and he likes to spend...
Minorities1063thegroove.com

Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Being Queen of Racist Ball

Ellie Kemper is apologizing after photos of her being crowned as queen of a ball with ties to white supremacy as a teenager. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 41, said she didn’t know the history of St. Louis’ Veiled Prophet Ball when she decided to participate. “Hi guys – when...
Allentown, NJPosted by
610 Sports Radio

PHOTOS: Al Roker beams as daughter ties the knot

Sunny, with a chance of grandkids. Over the weekend, celebrity weatherman and “Today Show” staple, Al Roker, watched with beaming pride as his 34-year old daughter, Courtney Roker, married her love, Wesley Laga, at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey. The proud papa took to Instagram to highlight the...
TV Showsworldnewsinfo4u.com

Drama Alert! – Perez Hilton

It’s podcast time! Our latest episode is available to listen NOW! And you can watch it tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube channel! This week we chat Chris Harrison and The Bachelor, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers, Logan Paul & Floyd Mayweather, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Jojo Siwa, Armie Hammer, Matthew Perry, Taylor Swift, Kid Rock, Naomi Osaka, Vin Diesel, Travis Barker, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Drake Bell, Tom Cruise, Kobe Bryant and more! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen Share New Info About Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been following the life of Kyle Richards since Season 1. Back then, her sister, Kim Richards, was also a cast member on the show. Kim has since exited the franchise, but for Season 11, Kyle was joined by her big sister, Kathy Hilton, who joins the shows as a friend after having made cameos in the past. Kathy has definitely offered up some comic relief to the drama of life on RHOBH.
Beauty & Fashionnaughtygossip.com

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Daughter Is a Budding Fashionista

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Daughter Is a Budding Fashionista and Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve! And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s twins are all grown up!. Over the weekend, the Sex and the City icon brought Tabitha Broderick, 11, to work with her in New York City for a mommy-daughter date (and yes, there were shoes involved!). She and Tabitha posed in front of her storefront, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, on Sunday, June 6, in the Big Apple.
MinoritiesJezebel

Tituss Burgess Breaks His Silence On the Ellie Kemper Racist Debutante Situation

Yesterday, Ellie Kemper apologized for her participation in the Veiled Prophet’s Ball—St. Louis’s racist debutante exercise of dressing up grown men in costumes and parading teen girls in front of them, all in the name of tradition. Her apology was good—great, even, for a celebrity apology. And now, her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt friend Tituss Burgess has something to say.
NFLKansas City Star

The unanswered ‘Jeopardy!’ question: Who’s the new host?

“Jeopardy!” needed a host, and Lucille Ball had an enthusiastic suggestion for creator Merv Griffin: The smooth-voiced, debonair emcee of the “High Rollers” game show. That was 1984. Decades later, filling the void left by the late Alex Trebek involves sophisticated research and a parade of guest hosts doing their best to impress viewers and the studio that's expected to make the call before the new season begins taping later this summer.