Activist and author Tamika Mallory joins Ebro in the Morning to discuss some of her hardships, successes, and controversies in an open conversation with Ebro and Laura Stylez. She also addresses some of the controversies including the backlash of appearing in a Cadillac ad, why she feels she has to defend herself against producer JW Lucas, whom she says continuously harasses her, Jay-Z’s involvement with the NFL, and how he brought her voice to the table, working with Latin and Asian Communities to combat white supremacy, and much more!