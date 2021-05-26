What Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston Just Shared About Rachel And Ross' First Kiss
If you're a "Friends" fanatic, you remember the moment like it was yesterday (although it was really 1995). Jennifer Aniston's Rachel was closing up at Central Perk as rain beat down on the windows and she suddenly heard banging on the door. She looked up and there was David Schwimmer's Ross with his puppy dog eyes peeping through the window. Rachel ran to the door and tried to unlock it and nearly cried when she couldn't. Ross suggested trying the bottom lock and it finally worked. Rachel opened the door and the pair fell into their long-awaited kiss. Now, Aniston and Courteney Cox revealed a secret you never knew about that moment.www.thelist.com