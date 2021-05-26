The Dow Just Turned 125; Here's Where The Original Stocks Are Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just turned 125 today. But it's amazing how few of the original members survived. Not one of the original 12 members of the Dow when it launched on May 26, 1896, are still on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, shows an analysis by S&P Dow Jones Indices. General Electric (GE) was the last removed in 2018. There are now 30 Dow stocks, which are investable using the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA).