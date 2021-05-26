Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Dow Just Turned 125; Here's Where The Original Stocks Are Now

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average just turned 125 today. But it's amazing how few of the original members survived. Not one of the original 12 members of the Dow when it launched on May 26, 1896, are still on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, shows an analysis by S&P Dow Jones Indices. General Electric (GE) was the last removed in 2018. There are now 30 Dow stocks, which are investable using the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA).

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock Indexes#U S Steel#Ge#Dow Jones Members Company#Chicago Gas Absorbed#Peoples Gas#North American#Rubber Became Uniroyal#Michelin Source#The Dow Jones#Unitedhealth#Cisco Systems#Csco#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq#S P Dow Jones Indices#Unh#Morningstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

The S&P 500 wobbled in and out of record territory Wednesday before ending below its all-time closing high from early May. Losses in the financial, industrial and consumer sectors weighed against gains by healthcare stocks like Johnson & Johnson and tech stocks like Microsoft and Apple. The benchmark index dropped...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Twitter And Regeneron Lead The SPY In Another Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors and traders weighed the U.S. 30-Year Treasury note falling to 2.1483%, the lowest level since March 1. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.02% to $422.28. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished...
Stocksspectrumnews1.com

US stock indexes are mixed, while 'meme' stocks swing again

Major U.S. indexes were mixed Wednesday as modest gains from health care and big technology companies offset declines in banks and other parts of the market. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500 rose...
Stocksnbnews24.com

PLTR Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here’s What Earnings, Palantir Stock Chart Show

Current IPO Palantir Applied sciences (PLTR) has turned greater after the software program maker achieved its first worthwhile quarter and introduced a brand new contract. The Denver-based software program supplier goals to develop its industrial buyer base by increasing into the well being care, vitality and manufacturing sectors. Authorities businesses, the chief progress driver, use Palantir software program for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism and army functions.
StocksMoney Morning

Why DropBox Stock Is Now Turning into a Buying Opportunity

It took fearless activist Elliott Management to get investors interested, but DropBox stock is finally attracting some positive attention from investors. And that puts the stock square on our buying radar. Although the 13D has not been filed with the SEC yet, there has been talk in the press that...
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Trade Higher After Hot Inflation Report and GameStop Sinks

Stocks rose Thursday and the S&P 500 set an all-time high as Wall Street shook off data that showed that U.S. consumer prices in May rose more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,553, the S&P 500 was up 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Stocks had traded much higher earlier in the session.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks wavered near the starting line on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. All three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed, with...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

S&P 500 closes little changed as "meme stocks" extend rally

NEW YORK (June 9): Wall Street stocks struggled to eke out closing gains on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders fueled the ongoing meme stocks rally. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the range-bound session near flat or...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed As Bond Yields Slide; KLA, Fox Upgraded; Merck's $1.2 Bil. Covid Deal

Stocks edged higher after a mixed start Wednesday, with the Dow lagging and the Nasdaq advancing, as a pullback in bond yields accelerated. IBD 50 stocks 360 Digital and Cleveland Cliffs rallied. Chip stocks flexed some early muscle, after a positive White House report and an upgrade for chip equipment maker KLA. And on the Dow Jones today, Apple reached for its fourth-consecutive advance.
Stockseconomies.com

US stocks open higher as bond yields fall

Most of the US stock indices rose on Wednesday, as investors focused on the US Treasury bond yields movement, ahead of the release of key data in the US. Ahead of a bond auction later today, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell below 1.5% for the first time since May 7.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.09%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Utilities, Consumer Goods and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, Small Caps Lead Stock Market As Dow Dips; This Sector Jumps

The stock market closed mainly higher Tuesday, after overcoming a morning trough. Small caps led, extending their rebound from a mid-May low. It wasn't so clear why indexes turned lower in morning trade. The stock market rebounded into afternoon trading but faded somewhat in the final hour. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors weighed a weakened 10-year treasury yield and the IRS chief stating that Congress should provide clear authority requiring large cryptocurrency transfers be reported to the IRS. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.05% to...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Passes Basic Test As Bitcoin Bounces; New Meme Stock Clover Health Keeps Rising

Dow Jones futures were little changed Wednesday morning, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose modestly. Treasury yields fell toward three-month lows while Bitcoin rebounded after Tuesday's sell-off. The stock market rally had another quiet session Tuesday, with the major indexes holding near record highs but more top stocks flashing buy signals.