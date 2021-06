Padres manager Jayce Tingler addressed the emotions and passion of the club on Thursday afternoon during his first media session back from a 4–6 road trip. “I’ve never been part of a team that won and got to the playoffs without passion and heat of the moment things happening,” said Tingler. “It might look weird on the outside. Passion is a good thing. As far as how we handle it, we handle it internally. We don’t handle it outside. We handle it like a family handles it. Emotions … we’re ready to play ball tonight. Any time we have a chance to learn how tough we are and how deep we can dig, that’s a good thing.”