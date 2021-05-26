'Free 99' Nike Dunks Are Releasing Soon

The recent six-part SNKRS Dunkumentary series may well be the catalyst for a fully-fledged Nike Dunk resurgence, but the groundwork has already been done thanks to both a slew of epic SB collaborations to the recent reissues of OGs both Low and High — all of which were extremely hard to come by. Dunk drops for 2021 are filing in by the minute, it seems, with an already stacked roster of Lows, Highs, and SBs filling up release schedules for the new year. Undefeated Dunks, a duo of “Animal Pack” Lows, and the return of OG Syracuse Highs are just a few selections from the smorgasbord of releases for 2021 and now you can tack on one more, a Kentucky-influenced Nike Dunk High “Game Royal”