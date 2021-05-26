'Free 99' Nike Dunks Are Releasing Soon
If the barrage of recently-leaked Nike Dunk Low styles isn’t enough for you, a new set of colorways emerges. Expected to drop before the end of this year are two new “Free 99” Dunk Low colorways with a first look shared by @Yankeekicks on Instagram. The set comes in predominantly white and black-based iterations that are blocked with multi-colored panels while “Free 99” is printed on the footbed. The white pair is equipped with mismatched green and yellow shoelaces while the black version comes with a set of matching black shoelaces. Completing the looks are white midsoles and gum outsoles.solecollector.com