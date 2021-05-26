Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida teachers, principals to receive $1,000 bonuses, DeSantis announces

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kD9S_0aC82MK700

Tens of thousands of teachers and principals throughout Florida will receive $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at Baker County Middle School in Macclenny, the governor said he asked the Florida Legislature to approve the bonuses to reward classroom teachers and principals for all their dedication and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're proud that we got the bonuses through," DeSantis said. "We understand that it was a unique set of circumstances that many of our schools had to do.

The governor said the $1,000 bonuses will be part of the new state budget which DeSantis expects to sign "very shortly." The bonuses will go to classroom teachers and principals in every school district and public charter school in Florida.

"It's so important and it's so well deserved," Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said. "Our teachers, our education community, it truly is the backbone of society."

DeSantis praised Florida educators for returning to brick-and-mortar instruction at the start of the 2020/21 academic year while many states remained in distance learning only.

"The superintendents in Florida, the principals, the teachers overwhelmingly wanted to get back, wanted to give the kids the ability to learn face-to-face because they understood how important it was," DeSantis said.

School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties have all announced they're planning to return to traditional in-person education at the start of the next school year.

However, if you aren't quite ready for the return or enjoyed the virtual learning atmosphere, there are still options available, including Florida Virtual School and related school district virtual programs.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macclenny, FL
Government
City
Macclenny, FL
State
Florida State
Macclenny, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Virtual School#School Districts#School Teachers#Education And Schools#Charter Schools#School Education#The Florida Legislature#Principals#Florida Educators#Gov Ron Desantis#Classroom Teachers#Governor#State Budget#Okeechobee Counties#Indian River#St Lucie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.