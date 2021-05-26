Does the COVID-19 Vaccine Actually Affect Your Menstrual Cycle? Doctors Weigh In

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready confirmed on March 18 that COVID-19 vaccinations won’t affect a policyholder’s life insurance benefits. He also urged Oklahoma consumers to be cautious about social media misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Social media posts have falsely indicated that getting a COVID-19 vaccine could threaten life insurance coverage claiming the vaccines are experimental and not tested for safety. “This is simply not true,” said Commissioner Mulready. “Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, these vaccines received Emergency Use Authorizations after the Food and Drug Administration determined their safety and efficacy. I assure you that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not impact your life insurance benefits.” Tyler Laughlin, Regional Vice President of the American Council of Life Insurers, agreed with Mulready. “Life insurance policies are very clear on what might cause your insurer to deny a benefit,” said Laughlin. “Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations.” Commissioner Mulready encourages Oklahomans to contact their insurer if they have any questions or concerns about the details of their life insurance policies.