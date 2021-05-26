Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis City Council Ward 10 candidates take stage on 'Beers with Blois'

By Blois Olson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 15 days ago
The cities’ council has been discussed much of the year since the murder of George Floyd. Some council members have called for Minneapolis Police to be “abolished” or “defunded.” Where do the candidates stand on that?

