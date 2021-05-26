Augusta winery investor to launch riverboat excursion at Klondike Park in St. Charles County
AUGUSTA — The investor behind a $100 million plan to transform Augusta wine country into a national destination will start riverboat excursions at Klondike Park this fall. Hoffmann Family of Cos., led by David Hoffmann, said its 96-foot yacht Miss Augusta will offer sightseeing tours and private events as part of its tourism overhaul of Augusta. Since late 2020, Hoffmann has acquired wineries, historic buildings and hundreds of acres of vineyards. He is planning to build a five-story hotel, 12-hole golf course and other amenities to support his vision.www.stltoday.com