Aerospace & Defense

Secrecy and Conspiracy Theories Surround Nigerian Plane Crashes

By John Campbell
Council on Foreign Relations
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNolan Quinn contributed to this post. The plane crash May 21 killing Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru and all passengers and crew aboard is the fourth air tragedy in the past five months involving Nigeria Air Force aircraft. Initially, few details on the most recent crash were released, allowing conspiracy theories and falsely claimed videos of the crash to emerge on social media. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the National Assembly called for a thorough investigation of the crash that killed Attahiru, while the Christian Association of Nigeria asked President Buhari to declare military plane crashes a national emergency. General Attahiru was buried on May 22, following Muslim customs.

Muhammadu Buhari
Nigeria
Africa
