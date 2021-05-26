Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to the Place Where They Fell in Love

After celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a special trip back to the place where they first fell in love. On Wednesday, the royal couple continued their mini-tour of Scotland by heading to the University of St. Andrews where they first met as freshmen in 2001. But before getting sentimental, William and Kate started off their day with a little friendly competition on West Sands beach below the town of St. Andrews, challenging each other to a “land yachting” race involving vehicles that look like recumbent bikes attached to boat sails. Guy McKenzie, who runs Blown Away, the company that provided the land yachts, with his twin Jamie confided to People, “We were surprised as we expected the Duchess to win as she is the more experienced sailor.” But Jamie added, “[William] got lucky–there was a gust of wind! He got blown away!” However, towards the end of their expedition, the Duke of Cambridge did get stuck in a patch of wet sand, prompting Kate to yell to him as she passed, “Come on, granddad!”