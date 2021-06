The Our Town Foundation of Hamburg announced the return of its annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival after COVID restrictions canceled last year's event. "Being able to host the event confirms that things are getting back to 'normal,'" said OTF Executive Director Deena Kershner. "The Facebook post we made announcing the festival was going to take place on Sept. 4 went viral. Within a few days, the post reached over 100,000 people and was shared by 1,200. Everyone seems to be thrilled that we are having the event."