Ariana Grande Reveals Stunning Wedding Gown in Sweet Photos From Nuptials to Husband Dalton Gomez

We’re speechless! Ariana Grande revealed her stunning wedding dress in incredible photos from her lavish nuptials to husband Dalton Gomez.

In photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, the A-lister, 27, shared a series of six snapshots from her wedding, in which she wore a slim-fitting creme gown with what appeared to be a sweetheart neckline and a low-cut back with a bow. She also rocked a classic veil — but made it her own by attaching a bow to the top of the garment.

The pop star and the real estate agent, 25, announced their engagement in December 2020. “Forever [and] then some,” the Florida native captioned a series of photos of the loved-up couple along with her massive engagement ring. The incredible diamond was set alongside a beautiful pearl, making it one of the most unique celeb engagement rings out there.

Following the happy news, Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style the beautiful piece was worth “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000.”

Ariana and Dalton met through his job when the “God Is a Woman” singer was looking to purchase a second home in Los Angeles. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2020. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Now that the couple has tied the knot, they “can’t wait to start a family,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the ceremony. “They love kids.”

The Positions artist is “checking off her bucket list items one by one” — and she “just married the man of her dreams” so, “the next thing on her list is becoming a mom,” the insider gushed. “Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board.”

That means the newlyweds “want to start having babies right away,” the source added. “She‘s always said she wanted to have two kids, a boy and a girl, before she turned 30, so she’s right on track.”

Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ari was engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson from May to October 2018. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Ariana’s stunning dress and her elegant wedding!