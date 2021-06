A man has been cleared of murder and freed from jail in the US after spending more than three decades behind bars. Authorities found 56-year-old Gilbert Poole Jr had been wrongly convicted based on faulty evidence, which included a bite mark on the victim.He had been sentenced to jail while in his 20s and was freed on Wednesday after spending 32 years in prison.Images showed Mr Poole, with a long beard and wearing a cap, leaving prison with his hands in the air after being cleared of the crime.“We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,” his lawyer,...