Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

More details on Whataburger's secret menu

By Susy Solis
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yep, more goodies from Whataburger. The items listed on the secret menu aren’t openly advertised and you can’t find them on the printed menu but you can order them year round.

www.audacy.com
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Menu Items#Grilled Cheese#The Secret#Whatchick#Picante Sauce#Cheese Whataburger#Krld Facebook#Breakfast#Pancakes#Whataburgers Version#Bacon#Jalapenos#Love#Ranchero#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsthebeet.com

Everything That’s Vegan at Chipotle, Including What’s Not on the Menu

Chipotle has made a comeback from its previous troubles by focusing on healthy, fresh, plant-based ingredients that are ready to eat whenever you are. This chain is the top choice quick-service restaurant for plant-based and vegan consumers nationwide. With 2,500 locations across the United States, Chipotle is an easily accessible option for anyone who wants to avoid animal products and still have a delicious Mexican meal. Basically, any options for the meat-eating customer is available for plant-based consumer, just hold the meat and add beans, peppers, or whatever you want.
Orlando, FLorlandoinformer.com

Cinnabon (quick-service) at Universal CityWalk Orlando – full menu, HD photos, & details

Skip to: Overview | Location | Hours | Menu | Guest reviews. Cinnabon is a quick-service bakery serving up its world-renowned cinnamon rolls, along with a small selection of breakfast items and beverages. If you smell that delicious Makara Cinnamon wafting through the air as you make your way down CityWalk‘s main drag, towards the lagoon, you know you’re in the right spot for a yummy morning meal (or – who are we kidding? – a snack any time of the day).
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This McDonald's Menu Item Is Selling for More Than $50,000

The McDonald's BTS meal, which recently launched in the United States, is causing a worldwide fan frenzy. So much so that one oddly shaped McNugget, which was allegedly part of that meal, is being sold on the internet for a whopping $50,000 (at the time of writing). You heard that right, a perishable food item whose actual value is negligible, is selling for thousands of dollars on Ebay.
Food & Drinkscadryskitchen.com

Bloody Mary drink with vegan garnishes

This Bloody Mary drink is loaded with umami goodness. There’s tomato juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire, lime, and prepared horseradish all swished together. Finish it with a stalk of celery, or go all out with an array of garnishes. What I’ve always loved about Bloody Mary’s is that they blur the...
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is Here to Compete With Whataburger

I wish waking up early to make breakfast every day was possible, but it's just not realistic! Thank goodness for fast food breakfast. Ditch your granola bars and mini cereal boxes next time you're in a hurry and grab Whataburger or Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Depending on where you live, you might lean toward Whataburger. But if your home state has both franchises, you might be torn.
RestaurantsAllrecipes.com

Overworked Starbucks Baristas Not Fans of "Secret Menu"

If you keep up with the latest trends on social media, you're no doubt aware of Starbucks' varied and very unofficial "secret menu." In essence, Instagrammers and TIkTokkers basically scheme up some truly insaner beverages using the coffee' chain's mobile and delivery order customization options, either designed to mimic the taste of something you wouldn't normally find at a coffee shop, or else look as aesthetically pleasing as possible.
Restaurantskennythepirate.com

More Details Released for this Disney World Restaurant’s Reopening

Want a chance to dine with your favorite Disney pals? Find out which character meal will be returning to Walt Disney World and when reservations can be made. We have been so excited to share the reopening of many of our favorite Disney dining locations over the months. In May, we shared that a few of our family-favorite dining locations would be returning. These included Cape May, dinner at Chef Mickey’s, and Tusker House in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

New Bar Vivant menu, and conservas from a Michelin Guide chef and more!

While the indoor bar remains closed due to COVID restrictions (please have patience!), we have expanded our savory tapas offerings available in the Pix-O-Matic and for special order. Pick up a Spur of the Moment Picnic and our complete Tapas Happy Hour Spread 7 days a week. We’ve also added some new rare conservas from Michelin Guide chef Abel Alvarez, who grills all his seafood over an open fire before packing them in top-quality Castillo de Canena Arbequina olive oil.
Recipeseatwell101.com

14 Easy No-Bake Summer Desserts

No-Bake Summer Dessert Recipes – Too hot to turn on the oven? Sure, we know how it feels! That’s exactly when quick, no-bake summer treats come in handy, especially when you have company. These easy no-bake summer desserts are ready in a flash and will keep you cool and refreshed all day long! So stay chilled and reward yourself with these no-bake dessert recipes. Enjoy!
Fulshear, TXHouston Chronicle

At Dozier's, a menu upgrade started with the smokers

When Jim Buchanan took over as general manager and pitmaster at the venerable Dozier’s BBQ in Fulshear in 2020, he inherited a motley collection of barbecue pits. There was an old Oyler rotisserie-style smoker. In the back of the pit room stood a cabinet-like Alkar-brand automated sausage smoker that cooks and flavors the many varieties of house-made sausages for which Dozier’s is known.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Wendy's returns to England, bringing porridge and more to the menu

Wendy’s is back in the United Kingdom. The Dublin-based restaurant company hasn’t had any restaurants in England since it closed its last unit there in 2000. That changed Wednesday. A restaurant in Reading is now open, selling Wendy’s signatures like the Baconator, Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty...
Food & Drinkshvmag.com

Make This Boozy Strawberry Mint Tea for Sunny Hudson Valley Days

Bulleit bourbon blends with fresh, local produce like strawberries, mint leaves, and lemon for the perfect spiked iced tea cocktail. This tea- and bourbon-based drink is perfect for barbecue season and too tasty to make just one. Mix up a pitcher and you’ll soon be the most popular person in town.
Restaurantseatdrinkdeals.com

Burger King’s BOGO For $1 Menu and More Deals!

Burger King’s got a Buy One, Get One For $1 menu lineup with five fan favorites available for a limited time! Buy one at regular price, and get one for just $1, choosing amongst these items:. Whopper. Impossible Whopper. Chicken Fries. Original Chicken Sandwich. Big Fish. Burger King announced the...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Friendship and creativity make the Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up really sing

Two Detroit chefs and friends are having fun in the kitchen creating dishes together and doing things on their own terms. Nik Cole and Chi Walker are the inventive chefs behind Fried Chicken and Caviar, one of the busiest and most collaborative pop-ups currently popping in the Motor City. Like you may guess from name, the women like to present simply made food that is the right mix of "quirky, all things rachet and bourgeois" as they say on their website.
Grocery & SupermaketRedbook

A Definitive Ranking Of Costco's Food Court Menu

Costco's food court seems to be almost as popular as the big-box store itself. From its iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda, to newer menu items that aim for healthier options, there is definitely something for everyone at the food court. We tried and ranked every item at a New York Costco location so that next time the samples don't cut it, you'll know what to do order at the food court afterwards. Enjoy!
Restaurantspechluck.com

Chef’s Tasting Menu at Republica

In the evenings starting at 5pm is the switch to a 5 course chef’s tasting menu at Republica. Reservations are available for outdoors on their terrace or a handful of tables indoors. ️The menu changes daily based on ingredients at their peak and availability, but if you are wondering what the prix fixe will get you, let me assure you it’s an incredible value based on the flavors and the history of native Mexican ingredients and food, and if you opt into the pairing with wines from Mexican, Latinx, and women-owned wineries, an adventure. Luckily they sell all the wine bottles so you can take your discovery home. An agave pairing is also available or wine beer or cocktails by the glass.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Cheesecake Factory's Most Popular Cheesecake Might Surprise You

There's a legitimate reason why The Cheesecake Factory's menu is so big, but even for long-time fans of the chain, it can still be difficult when deciding what to order. While Mashed has ranked some popular menu items at the restaurant (spoiler alert: the Thai Lettuce Wraps come out on top), that doesn't even begin to take into account all of the namesake cheesecake on the menu for dessert, with 34 flavors currently to choose from, as noted on the official website.
RecipesWashington Post

How to host a post-vaccine dinner party: Menu, tips, recipes and more

The dog was the first to hear the knock. Winston already knew something was up because the table was set, the candles were lit, the kitchen smelled good, and Craig, my husband, was cuing up Ella Fitzgerald on the record player. By the time our friends walked through the door, Winston’s tail was wagging, and if we had tails, ours would be wagging, too.