Madonna: Truth Or Dare’s Documentary Celebrate its 30th anniversary

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thirty years after it was premiered, the documentary Madonna: Truth Or Dare is still maybe the rawest and the most truthful music documentary of all time. It’s three decades since Madonna: Truth or Dare (or In Bed With Madonna, to use its international title) hit the movie screens. Without precedents and expectations, the documentary that followed more than Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour made $29m gross and held for 11 years, the title of the highest-earning documentary of all time.

