Berglund Center, looking to the post-pandemic world, keeps rolling out the concert announcements. The latest: Rock band Hinder is coming to the venue. The band famous for “Lips of An Angel” is set for an Aug. 5 concert at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $51, $41 and $27 and go on sale Friday via 877-482-8496 and roanokelive.com.