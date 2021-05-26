Let’s Revisit Ronnie's Iconic "Ron Ron Juice" Recipe From Jersey Shore
The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast proved early on they could party just as hard as they did back in the original Jersey Shore days, and that’s largely thanks to the return of Ron Ron Juice. The iconic Jersey Shore cocktail was resurrected at the start of Family Vacation, and Ronnie gave everyone a very welcome reminder of how to make the dangerously boozy drink. In an early episode of the reunion series, Ronnie gave viewers a quick tutorial on his Ron Ron Juice recipe, which turned out to be super simple. But if his recipe doesn’t cut it for you, there are actually many different, fun ways to customize it and make it your own.www.elitedaily.com