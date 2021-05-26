Let’s Revisit Ronnie's Iconic "Ron Ron Juice" Recipe From Jersey Shore

Bring the insanely delicious foods served at state and county fairs at home with a collection of the most popular and beloved fair recipes. State and county fairs are a big deal in America, and for good reasons! These events are generally run annually, and thousands of people attend them at a time for the massive variety of attractions on offer. From games to rides, contests, shows, and foods, fairs have something for everyone to enjoy and have fun, kids and adults alike. And without a doubt, food has become one of the main events at fairs, which is what this cookbook is all about. Insanely delicious and sometimes wacky, the recipes in this collection of over 150 fair food recipes will let you bring the feeling of eating the fairs at home with many classics like cotton candy, funnel cakes, fried coke, candied apples, tornado potatoes, cheesecake on a stick, and lots more!