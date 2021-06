If you've looked at your IG or TikTok for even a minute over the last few months, you've undoubtedly seen the newest face trend: ultra-dewy, super-glowy skin. Like, skin that looks like it was just freshly washed, moisturized, and plumped TF up. And the key to the look? Face glosses–i.e., the thing you need in your beauty arsenal ASAP. If you're new to the trend, lemme catch you up: Face glosses are basically lip glosses that come in easy-to-blend textures (like gels, jellies, liquids, creams, and even balms) and are designed to be used on your face (and in some cases even your body) to leave your skin with serious shine and a near-reflective glow.