We’re Fired Up! Brooklyn Smokehouse Concept Arrives in King of Prussia Mall

By Christine Tarlecki
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, a Brooklyn smokehouse concept by restaurateur Matthew Glazier and barbecue pitmaster Cenobio Canalizo, opened its second location on Monday in King of Prussia Mall, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The new eatery is located in the former Mistral space and offers smokehouse fare and...

Giraffes, Bald Eagles Welcomed Cheltenham High School Students at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown for Outdoor Prom Celebration

Collette Justice feeds lettuce to a giraffe during the Cheltenham prom at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown. Like many other schools in the region, Cheltenham High School decided to forego a more traditional prom venue due to COVID-19 protocols and opted instead for an outdoor prom at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, writes Heather Khalifa for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.
Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...