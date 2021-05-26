Cancel
Newton County, IN

This Week at Newton County SWCD

By BRI Ciara NCSWCD Director
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOROCCO, Ind. — I hope you’ve had a wonderful start to your week so far! Lots of folks seem to be doing well in the fields & are getting crops in the ground. Trees are really greening up right now, several flowers are beginning to bloom, pollen is flying everywhere, & cicadas are very slowly making their way up. We will likely not have as intense of a cicada hatch as other counties but we will still get to enjoy the once-every-17-year experience.

Gary, IN
Indiana Government
Morocco, IN
Indiana State
Newton County, IN
Newton County, IN
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Indiana Ending Enhanced Pandemic Jobless Aid Next Month

Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more than 220,000...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Newton County, INfordcountyrecord.com

Newton County Community Calendar

Morocco Beaver Fest - YARD SALES TIME:8AM-5PM, 9AM VENDORS START, 10AM-4PM BINGO AND TEXAS HOLDEM , COUNTY HIGHWAY PLOW PAINTING FOR KIDS, 12PM-4PM MUSIC, 12PM-4PM KIDS GAMES, 1PM-3-PM CHILD SAFETY IDENTIFICATION KITS,12PM-4PM CAR SHOW, 4PM PARADE LINEUP, 4:30PM PARADE START, 4:30-12AM DJ, STREET DANCE and BEER GARDEN, 5:30PM TEXAS HOLDEM and BINGO STARTS AGAIN, 5:30PM-9PM- Morocco High School Alumni Dinner- MOROCCO COMMUNITY CENTER. All events will be held in downtown Morocco. Roads will be closed off and parking will be posted. The address for the event is 218 E,. State Street, Morocco, IN 47963.
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Jasper County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.