This Week at Newton County SWCD

MOROCCO, Ind. — I hope you’ve had a wonderful start to your week so far! Lots of folks seem to be doing well in the fields & are getting crops in the ground. Trees are really greening up right now, several flowers are beginning to bloom, pollen is flying everywhere, & cicadas are very slowly making their way up. We will likely not have as intense of a cicada hatch as other counties but we will still get to enjoy the once-every-17-year experience.