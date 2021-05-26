You Have to See Kate Middleton’s Sweet Response After Child Asks If She’s a Prince

Royal fans can probably spot a photo taken by Kate Middleton a mile away. Especially the photos of her kids. She’s an incredibly talented photographer, particularly when it comes to getting candid shots of her three kids, 7-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. Whether they’re laying in the grass giggling as Prince George did for his seventh birthday, or wrestling with dad Prince William as happened for his birthday in 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge always captures their personalities. It’s a real gift, even if it’s not a gift her kids appreciate. Like, at all.