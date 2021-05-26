You Have to See Kate Middleton’s Sweet Response After Child Asks If She’s a Prince

Kate Middleton has opened up about eventually meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby, Lili, who was born earlier this month. During an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her infant niece, and replied, "I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her." She added, "We haven’t met her yet. So hopefully that will be soon." On June 6, it was announced that Markle had given birth to her second child with Harry.