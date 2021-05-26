Augmented Reality Helps Barnes & Noble in Montgomeryville Increase Sales

CHICAGO — Bestselling tech maven and editor Ellyssa Kroski is back with “32 Virtual, Augmented, and Mixed Reality Programs for Libraries,” published by ALA Editions, a timely, all-in-one guide to planning, organizing, and running virtual events. Ranging from simple gaming activities utilizing VR headsets to augmented reality tours, exhibits, immersive experiences, and STEM educational programs, these ideas include something for every size and type of academic, public, and school library. Programs encompassing new technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) are all included. Complete with step-by-step instructions, a materials and equipment list, budget, and recommendations for age ranges and type of library, among this collection’s engaging programming events and educational opportunities are: