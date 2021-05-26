Augmented Reality Helps Barnes & Noble in Montgomeryville Increase Sales

Launch Augmented Reality eLearning For Remote Performance Management. Augmented reality eLearning is one of the most results-driven ways to bridge performance gaps and develop internal talent. However, many modern organizations are reluctant to implement AR training for financial reasons. They assume that augmented reality resources are too costly to develop and deploy. Or that they don’t have the necessary experience. That’s where outsourcing partners enter the picture. Hiring a content provider allow you to utilize their expertise, SME know-how, and tech-savviness to create immersive training for your team. Not to mention, they already have the tools you need, which reduces software expenses. Simply put, finding the right eLearning content provider can help you deploy an effective performance management support strategy in a fraction of the time. This guide walks you through all the steps involved, from making a successful business case to vetting vendors.