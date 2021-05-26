What's the Buzz? May 27, 2021

The De Queen city pool will hold a free swim on Memorial Day, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 405 Lakeside Dr. , De Queen. Call 870-642-4140 for more information. De Queen Health and Wellness will be giving Pfizer shots on Thursdays. The FDA has approved these vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up. You do not need to have an appointment between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will need to call 870-642-2400 and make an appointment if you would like to go during the hours of 2-5 p.m.