De Queen, AR

What's the Buzz? May 27, 2021

By Special to The Bee
dequeenbee.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe De Queen city pool will hold a free swim on Memorial Day, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 405 Lakeside Dr. , De Queen. Call 870-642-4140 for more information. De Queen Health and Wellness will be giving Pfizer shots on Thursdays. The FDA has approved these vaccines for anyone ages 12 and up. You do not need to have an appointment between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will need to call 870-642-2400 and make an appointment if you would like to go during the hours of 2-5 p.m.

www.dequeenbee.com
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

Rotary Club donates dictionaries to third grade students

De Queen Rotarians presented Webster dictionaries to 3rd grade students at Horatio Elementary and Legacy Academy. De Queen Rotary Club provides dictionaries each year to local 3rd graders as part of the national Dictionary Project. Through the use of these dictionaries, students are able to increase their vocabulary and improve their spelling and reading skills.
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

May 13, 1921: On May 14, traffic will open from Dierks to Valliant

Saturday, May 14, is the big day in De Queen, the day we will celebrate the opening of traffic between Arkansas and Oklahoma, from Dierks to Valliant, and to connections beyond. The D.C. Goff wholesale house was entered by burglars Monday night. The vault was broken into and between $45...