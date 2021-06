In its desire to encourage female playwrights, Renaissance Theaterworks regularly conducts readings it has titled as the BR!NK festival. It has moved to a new home for its productions (Next Act Theater, 255 S. Water St. which is where the street takes an extreme dog leg east and then south). And it wants to end its season by providing live theater through June 20 (with an alternative digital-only way of viewing June 11-30), by combining five short plays into a 75 minute show complete with set changes called “The Best of Br!nK Briefs.”