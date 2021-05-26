Cancel
Stevensville, MT

Gibson files for Stevensville mayor position

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Gibson, a former council member and former council president, has filed for the position of Stevensville mayor. Gibson has been a public servant for over 40 years. He and his wife have been married for 47 years. He has two children and two grandchildren, all in Montana. He served in the Montana legislature for two terms and was chair of the subcommittee for corrections, judiciary, judicial public defender, and the Public Service Commission. He later served as vice chair of appropriations (the main budget committee).

bitterrootstar.com
