Adrian Klemm Emphasizing Three-Point Stances For Offensive Line
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ severe struggles in the run-game were analyzed a thousand different ways last season by us and others. Many took issue with the fact the Steelers’ offensive line was almost always in a pass-block stance. A hand-up, two-point stance nearly every single snap. But with a much different looking offensive line and a new head offensive line in Adrian Klemm, the Steelers’ front five will be putting their hand in the dirt a lot more often this season.steelersdepot.com