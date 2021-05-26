Want to Bring Your Fancy Camera on Summer Adventures? Check Out This Backpack

This week’s column has a decidedly prehistoric theme but not because I’m feeling old (ha, ha). Did you know that June 15 is National Megalodon Day? What is a megalodon, you ask? It was a shark, a really, really, big shark that cruised the Earth’s oceans several million years ago. If you think the great white shark is scary looking, consider these numbers: according to Wikipedia, the average length of a great white is between 11 and 19 feet, and its bite could produce as much as 4,000 pounds of force. The megalodon, on the other fin, whose average length has been estimated at 34 feet with a maximum length estimated anywhere from 47 to 67 feet, and a bite force capable of producing somewhere between 24,000 and 41,000 pounds of force, makes the great white shark looks positively wee and agreeable in comparison.