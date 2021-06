Nissan Magnite is now exported to more than five countries from India. Nissan India has announced the start of exports of the Magnite subcompact SUV to the Nepalese, South African and Indonesian markets. The all new Nissan Magnite is completely made in India for the world. Since the offer went on sale in December 2020, the automaker has produced 15,010 units of Magnite at the Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu until the end of May 2021. This figure includes 13,790 units sold in India, while 1220 units exported from the country. Note that the SUV was launched in South Africa in April of this year. Magnite bookings crossed the 50,000 unit mark in April in India and the model continues to generate strong demand.