Green Bay Packers: A Look at UDFA Jacob Capra & What he Adds to Offense

The Green Bay Packers already have plenty of options along the offensive line to choose from — especially when it comes to interior players — which is going to make it difficult for their few UDFA signings to crack the top-53. With four of the Packers’ five starters back for 2021, and the fact that they’ve spent six draft picks on offensive linemen the last two years, there isn’t exactly a ton of playing time or even roster spots up for grabs.