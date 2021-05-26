Cancel
Presidential Election

The Biden Administration Took a New Stance on Crypto. Here’s What Investors Should Know

By Kendall Little
Time
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Administration is looking to crack down on tax evasion, and pointing to cryptocurrency as a big area of concern. The U.S. Treasury last week announced proposed changes to cryptocurrency reporting as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed American Families Plan. The plan would implement a new rule for businesses and crypto exchanges, requiring them to report any cryptocurrency transactions with a fair market value of $10,000 or more to the IRS.

time.com
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
