The Biden Administration Took a New Stance on Crypto. Here’s What Investors Should Know
The Biden Administration is looking to crack down on tax evasion, and pointing to cryptocurrency as a big area of concern. The U.S. Treasury last week announced proposed changes to cryptocurrency reporting as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed American Families Plan. The plan would implement a new rule for businesses and crypto exchanges, requiring them to report any cryptocurrency transactions with a fair market value of $10,000 or more to the IRS.time.com