Dogcharmer: Four-legged anxiety
We have a 7-month-old Boston Terrier who is fearful of EVERYTHING including me; she loves me, but is afraid if I talk too loud or move fast. She also has big time stranger danger to anyone new. We have a 10-year-old Boston who is the best dog, loves everyone, and is laid back, so it's frustrating to see one calm and the other pacing the house. I want her to be happy and not in fear. I put a Thundershirt on her and she just sits or lays around like a lump. Most of the time she is a happy dog with weird issues. How do you get a dog over fear? We will love any help you can offer,