Dogcharmer: Four-legged anxiety

My son is coming to the end of his first year in reception and not even 5 yet so one of the youngest. He has had an amazing year with his work and until recently I thought ok socially. In the last few weeks He has mentioned about other children saying they're not friends one day and then they are the next etc and I can see he's a bit confused by it all. This Saturday he went to a party and was so shy and anxious, cried and didn't want to leave my side. He didn't say it was because of anyone there but I got the feeling he felt uncomfortable around the group of boys. Am I looking into this too much? He's my first and all the school social things are new to me! I know I can be quite anxious and I'm trying not to let it rub off on him but I'm worrying something might be up? Is this just how school is when they're little?