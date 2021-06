BATON ROUGE, La. — The Florida State softball team (42-10-1) kicks off the Super Regional weekend on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at LSU on ESPN. The Seminoles play the Tigers in a best of three game series on Thursday through Saturday with a trip to the 2021 Women’s College World Series on the line. All three games are scheduled to be played at 7:00 p.m. ET.