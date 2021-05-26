The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

“It takes a long time to get to be a diva,” Diana Ross once said. “I mean, you gotta work at it.” True to her own mantra, the queen of Motown, 77 – who today announced a new album, Thank You – has been doing just that throughout her career with directional hair and make-up. While attending high school, Detroit-born-and-bred Ross enrolled in cosmetology school, practising hairstyles on herself as well as taking on neighbours as clients. But it was when she became the lead singer of The Supremes that Ross’s look — her coiffure and thick lashes especially — reached new heights. “My mom does all her own hair and make-up, and always has,” explains her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross. “Eyelashes, the whole deal — she does it herself.”