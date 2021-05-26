5 resume mistakes that can make you look like a narcissist: 'You might not get a callback,' says career expert

When it comes to being excellent consistently in life, business, relationship, leadership and in all engagements, your soft skills are the driver that guides every single journey. Soft skills are the tools you need to show yourself as groomed, making impact and to make a difference in your space. Soft skills are required when you speak, sit, or having a day to day conversations. Every single touch point requires your soft skills. Soft skills in the workplace allow organisations to effectively and efficiently use their technical skills and knowledge without being held back by interpersonal issues, internal strife and poor public and market perceptions. Soft skills have become a subject of ever-increasing interest in diverse organisations due to the tangible results it produces. When it comes to soft skills perfection does not sell because soft skills are human skills. Usually, our communication is what limits our ability to nurture our best relationships whether at home or in the workplace. Soft skills development is intended to enable and enhance personal growth, contribution in learning and success in the workplace.