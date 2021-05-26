Man found dead in parking lot of West Valley clinic

Investigators with the West Valley City Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a local clinic Wednesday morning.

According to WVCPD, officers were dispatched to Granger Medical Clinic, at 2965 W 3500 S, at 5:14 a.m.

Police say the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Jose Zamora Guerrero.

When they arrived, police found a car with its lights on and its doors open. Guerrero was in the back seat of the vehicle, and police said he had suffered a gunshot wound.