West Valley City, UT

Man found dead in parking lot of West Valley clinic

By David Wells
FOX 13 News
 14 days ago
Investigators with the West Valley City Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a local clinic Wednesday morning.

According to WVCPD, officers were dispatched to Granger Medical Clinic, at 2965 W 3500 S, at 5:14 a.m.

Police say the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Jose Zamora Guerrero.

When they arrived, police found a car with its lights on and its doors open. Guerrero was in the back seat of the vehicle, and police said he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

