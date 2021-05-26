“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Dr. Woo Tells His Asian Hate Experience While Tatting Up The Hosts

In an industry so rooted in talent, beauty, and style, new girl group sensation BINI is bound to raise the bars higher for next generation performers. Formed by Star Hunt Academy, this eight-member P-Pop girl group officially debuted with not just a single, a performance, and a much-awaited fan conference, but they also starred in a fashion shoot featuring pieces from world-renowed designer Francis Libiran. Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena proved that their fashion can be just as noteworthy as their music in a three-part lookbook for Metro x BINI. The girls donned high shine ensembles, sportswear-inspired pieces, and dreamy pastel-hued gowns for their official debut! In an exclusive interview with Francis Libiran, we talked to him about his designs, inspirations, and the story behind his collaboration with the girls (clearly a match-made in fashion heaven).