Minorities

“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Dr. Woo Tells His Asian Hate Experience While Tatting Up The Hosts

 15 days ago
We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Red Table Talk”. This week’s guest is celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. He has done tattoos for Drake, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Cara Delevingne, Chiara Ferragni and many others. Jada takes Gammy and Willow on a special field trip for a...

